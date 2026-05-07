Families are invited to bring their children ages 4-16, and bicycles, to the second annual Salina Bike Rodeo this Saturday.

Organizers say it will be a fun-filled event focused on bike safety and skills. The event will start at 3:00 p.m. at the Kenwood Cove parking lot and is free for all registered participants.

The Bike Rodeo will feature a variety of stations designed to teach essential bike safety skills, including proper helmet fitting, bike handling, and road safety rules. Kids will have the opportunity to navigate obstacle courses, learn hand signals, and gain confidence in their riding abilities. Local law enforcement, bike safety advocates, and community volunteers will be on hand to provide guidance and encouragement.

“This event is a great way to promote safe riding habits in a fun, interactive way,” said Michelle Coats, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “We want to make sure kids have the skills they need to ride safely in their neighborhoods and beyond.”

Participants should bring their own bicycles and helmets.

Free bike helmets will be given to the first 50 youth registered.

The Bike Rodeo is a partnership between Salina Parks and Recreation, Kansas Mobility Management, and the Salina Mobility Working Group.

To register, contact Visit the Salina Parks and Recreation Catalog at https://secure.rec1.com/KS/ salina-ks/catalog. The Bike Rodeo can be found under Youth Instructional. There is no charge to participate.