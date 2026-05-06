Iconic Brookville Hotel Closes

A restaurant that has been in business for over 150 years is calling it quits. The Brookville Hotel in Abilene has closed.

Ownership made the announcement via social media:

With heavy hearts, we share news we never imagined having to write. After more than 150 years as Brookville Hotel and later Legacy Kansas, the owners have made the difficult decision to close their doors at this time.

For generations, this restaurant has been more than a place to gather for family-style chicken dinners-it has been a home for travelers and locals alike, celebrations, traditions, laughter, and memories shared around the table. Being part of those moments has been one of the greatest honors of our lives.

As managers, please know we tried everything we could to keep this beloved business going. We explored every option available to us and hoped for a different outcome. Ultimately, this decision was made by the owners and out of our hands.

We are deeply heartbroken. This restaurant has meant so much to so many, including all of us who have had the privilege to serve you. Your loyalty and support through the years have meant more than words can ever express.

Thank you for allowing us to be part of your family traditions and your lives. It has truly been our pleasure to serve you.

We kindly ask for grace and compassion in the comments as we process this loss alongside all of you. Further questions can be directed to the owners, as we will no longer have access to the website, phone lines, or social media.

The original Brookville Hotel opened in 1870, in Brookville. It served as a railroad hotel and cattle drive terminal. It later gained fame for its family-style chicken dinners

The restaurant moved from its original location to Abilene about 25 years ago. It closed in 2020 due to the pandemic but reopened under new ownership as “Legacy Kansas: Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel” in 2022.