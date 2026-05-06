New Leadership at Love ‘N Learn

Love ’N Learn Early Childhood Center is under new leadership.

According to Salina Catholic Schools, Vicki Cain is the new Director of the childcare center.

With a strong background in early childhood education and a passion for nurturing young learners, Cain brings both experience and heart to the role.

As Director, Cain will oversee daily operations, curriculum development, and staff leadership while continuing to foster a safe, engaging, and faith-filled environment for children and families. Her commitment to early learning excellence and building meaningful relationships makes her a valuable addition to the Love ’N Learn community.

“We are excited to welcome Vicki as the Director of Love ‘N’ Learn. Her extensive experience in child care leadership and family engagement, along with her strong background in recruitment and team development, makes her an outstanding fit to lead and grow our early childhood program.” said Tym Bonilla, Principal of St. Mary’s Grade School.

At Love ‘N Learn, they value and celebrate each child, recognizing that they are made in God’s image. Their staff is committed to building a safe and trusting relationship with each child, and creating a warm and friendly atmosphere to develop a love of learning, through play based learning opportunities. They offer a consistent option for each child’s early childhood years by providing reputable programs for children from 8 weeks to school age.