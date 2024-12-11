Theatre Salina Presents 12 Days of Christmas

Theatre Salina is rolling out two opportunities for everyone to get into the holiday spirit – with the 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS featuring the talents of Iron Street Dance Company and Stage Door One singers.

The evening that celebrates the best of the season with songs and original dance created just for this performance will be presented December 18 and 19 at 7 PM. Led by Maggie Spicer Brown and Elizabeth-Ali Schade, these amazing young artists represent the best of youth dance and singing in Salina.

These talented performers have together been in more than 150 productions at the Theatre and local high schools. This completely original show precedes that Theatre’s 2nd annual National Lampoon’s CHRISTMAS VACATION for adults December 21, and THE GRINCH night for young audiences December 22.

Tickets for all of these events is available at 7856-827-3033 or at salinatheatre.com.