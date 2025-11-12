The Data Behind Breeding Season Success

A successful breeding season doesn’t happen by chance. According to veterinarians at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute, producers can improve herd performance by focusing on three essential steps: taking accurate records, making an intentional plan, and following through on that plan.

On a recent episode of the Cattle Chat podcast, BCI experts discussed how these steps work together to strengthen a herd’s long-term success.

“Good record keeping gives you the information you need to make smart management decisions,” K-State veterinarian Brad White said. “If you don’t know which cows calved early or which heifers bred on time, it’s hard to know where you’re succeeding or where you need to make changes.”

White emphasized that records are most valuable when they guide a plan built around specific goals.

“Once you’ve got your data, use it to set clear priorities,” he said. “If your goal is to shorten your calving season or improve conception rates, your breeding plan should reflect that.”

Veterinarian Bob Larson added that planning involves more than just picking bulls; he said it’s about understanding your herd’s current performance and setting realistic targets.

“A plan needs to be something you can actually implement,” Larson said. “Start with where your herd is today and make step-by-step changes that get you closer to your goals.”

Implementing that plan, the team noted, requires discipline and consistency. “It’s easy to write a plan down,” White said “The real work is in following through, (including) making sure your nutrition, breeding dates and health protocols match the plan you made.”

The veterinarians agreed that reviewing the plan regularly helps producers adjust to changing conditions and maintain progress.

“The best plans are living documents,” Larson said. “You should revisit them every season to see what worked, what didn’t, and how your records can help guide the next round.”

The episode also addressed selecting and saving replacement heifers, reminding producers that planning early pays off later.

“If you’re saving replacements, think about what traits you want in your future cow herd,” White said. “Your records will tell you which animals are worth keeping, and your plan will keep you on track to build the herd you want.”

They also detailed the value of genetics and keeping back replacements. Learn more about this topic and others on the K-State BCI Cattle Chat podcast, available online.