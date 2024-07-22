Teens Trapped in Car after 2-Vehicle Crash

Two sisters from Thayer, Kansas were transported to the hospital in Salina after a two vehicle crash on I-135.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, on Saturday around 3:50pm northbound traffic had slowed near the Assaria exit as a wrecker was assisting a motorist on the shoulder of the road with a flat tire.

Eighteen-year-old Kylie Knouf slowed her vehicle in the driving lane as she approached the wrecker and other cars filled the passing lane. Deputies say a 2009 Ford F250 driven by 16-year-old Mason Cousins of Brewster rear ended Knouf’s 2017 Nissan Sentra – pushing her car into the wrecker and then down the embankment.

The two girls were trapped in the vehicle until emergency personnel freed them from the car. Both were suffering from neck and back pain and were taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

Cousins and three passengers inside his pickup were not injured. He was cited for following too close.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff