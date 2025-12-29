Teens Arrested in Stolen Car

Two teens are facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that the owner of a 2016 Dodge Journey reported his car was stolen from the 800 block of Gypsum on Sunday evening. Police say a patrol officer spotted the Dodge in the area a short time later and pulled the teens over.

Officers arrested two boys, aged 13 and 14 and placed them in custody of the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.

The owner of the vehicle told investigators he dropped his keys near his home, unknowingly giving the teens access to his car.