K-4 Bridge Project to Begin

A bridge project will cause potential travel delays on an area highway beginning Thursday.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, repairs on the K-4 bridge over the Smoky Hill River are set to begin.

During bridge repair, temporary traffic signals will direct one lane of traffic through construction at a reduced speed. Motorists should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes.

Sporer Land Development Inc., of Oakley, is the primary contractor for the $23.9 million realignment project and has scheduled this bridge repair part of the project to be completed by this fall.

KDOT urges all motorists to stay alert and follow all posted signs when approaching and driving through a work zone.