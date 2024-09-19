Tang Announces Graduate Assistant Staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State head coach Jerome Tang announced his graduate assistant staff for the 2024-25 season on Thursday (Sept. 19).

In addition to the return of Asuquo “Chris” Efretuei and Jarad Hollis, Tang welcomes former West Texas A&M standout and assistant coach Tez Dumars, former Arkansas graduate manager Alec Kagan and former Bethel College player Miguel Mateo Vojtova.

The trio join a 2024-25 coaching staff that includes Tang, associate head coach Ulric Maligi, assistant coaches Jareem Dowling, Rodney Perry, Marco Borne and Anthony Winchester, Director of Player Development Austin Carpenter, Director of Men’s Basketball Operations Bailey Bachamp, Director of Video and Analytics Franklin Miskelly, Strength Coach Phil Baier and Ice Family Basketball Center Sports Medicine Coordinator Luke Sauber.

K-State will start practice on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Tez Dumars (West Texas A&M ‘15) [ full bio ]

Tez Dumars is in his first season as a graduate student manager in 2024-25 after spending one season (2023-24) as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at Louisiana Tech.

The founder and executive director of Amarillo’s West Texas Premier Basketball Club, Dumars helped train current Wildcat Brendan Hausen.

Dumars arrives at K-State after working one season (2023-24) as an assistant coach for head coach Brooke Stoehr and the women’s basketball team at Louisiana Tech. He helped train four players who earned All-CUSA honors, including First Team selection Anna Larr Roberson and All-Freshman Team members Jianna Morris and Paris Guillory.

Dumars’ stint at Louisiana Tech came after one season working as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at North Texas in 2022-23 led by head coach Jalie Mitchell.

Before his stint coaching in women’s basketball, Dumars served as the assistant director and the 16U head coach of FAM Elite, an Adidas 3SSB club based in Houston, Texas. His team went on to win an Adidas 3SSB National Championship in just their first year on the Adidas circuit.

Dumars also has experience working as a men’s assistant coach at his alma mater West Texas A&M, helping the Buffs to a 34-4 overall record and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Division II Championship after winning the Lone Star Conference regular season and tournament titles.

While at West Texas A&M, Dumars worked with NABC All-American Ryan Quaid, 2019 Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year Qua Grant as well as all-conference selections Joel Murray.

A native of Dallas, Dumars played collegiately at West Texas A&M from 2011-15 for head coaches Rick Cooper and Tom Brown, graduating as the No. 4 all-time scorer in program history with 1,230 points while playing in 112 career games.

Following his college career, Dumars played professionally overseas with Anagennises Germasogeia and ForexTime Apollon of the Cyprus Division A-League from 2015-18. He averaged 18.5 points per game in his first season as a pro, connecting on 38.7 percent from the field, including 32.8 percent from 3-point range.

Dumars earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies from West Texas A&M in 2015. He is working towards a master’s in counseling and student development at K-State.

Asuquo “Chris” Efretuei (Louisiana-Monroe ’21, Maine ’22) [ full bio ]

Pronounced EFF-ruh-TOO-ee

Asuquo “Chris” Efretuei is in his second season as a graduate student manager in 2024-25 after spending one season (2022-23) at BYU in a similar capacity.

The native of Abuja, Nigeria played in 72 games with 59 starts at Louisiana-Monroe (2019-21) for head coach Keith Richard and at Maine (2021-22) for head coach Richard Barron after a two-year stint (2017-19) playing for Hall of Fame coach Steve Green at NJCAA power South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.

Efretuei is no stranger to the Sunflower State, having played in consecutive NJCAA Final Four (2018, 2019) at the national tournament in Hutchinson as a player at South Plains, including the national championship as a freshman. He helped the Texans to a 56-14 record, including a 98-95 win over Southern Idaho to claim the 2018 NJCAA National Championship.

Efretuei earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from ULM in 2021 then added a bachelor’s in journalism from Maine in 2022. He is working towards a master’s in counseling and student development at K-State.

Jarad Hollis (North Texas ‘23) [ full bio ]

Jarad Hollis is in his second season as a graduate student manager in 2024-25 after serving four seasons (2019-23) as the head manager at North Texas.

During Hollis’ time at UNT, the Mean Green enjoyed one of the greatest stretches in school history, totaling 94 victories to go along with one NIT Championship (2023), one NCAA Tournament appearance (2021), two NIT appearances (2022, 2023), two Conference USA regular-season championships (2020 and 2022) and one C-USA Tournament title (2021). In all, the squad compiled a 94-35 (.729) overall record, including a 55-15 (.786) mark in league action.

Hollis was part of some of the school’s greatest moments, including the first-ever C-USA regular-season championship in 2020, the historic overtime 78-69 victory over fourth-seeded Purdue in the 2021 NCAA Tournament as well as the school-record 31-7 record and first-ever NIT Championship in 2022-23.

The Monroe, La., native also spent time at Navarro College, where he earned an associate degree in general studies in 2019.

Hollis earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from North Texas in 2023. He is working towards a master’s in counseling and student development at K-State.

Hollis and his wife Tyra were married in August 2024.

Alec Kagan (Cincinnati ‘18, ‘19) [ full bio ]

Alec Kagan is in his first season as a graduate student manager in 2024-25 after spending one season (2023-24) as a graduate assistant at Arkansas.

In addition to working as a graduate assistant with the Razorbacks, Kagan also spent one season (2022-23) as a team attendant for the G-League’s Indiana Mad Ants and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. He aided in player development for both organizations, while he assisted the staff with various gameday responsibilities. The Mad Ants posted an 18-14 overall record and advanced to the conference quarterfinals, while two players (Gabe York and Trevelin Queen) were selected to the G-League’s Next Up Game.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio and a two-time UC graduate, Kagan began his college career as a team manager for head coach Mick Cronin with the Bearcats in 2016-17. He assisted in various aspects of the program, including compiling scouting reports and breaking down game footage. The Bearcats posted a 30-6 overall record, including a win over K-State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, before a loss to UCLA in the Round of 32.

Kagan returned to the hardwood as a player at the University of Cincinnati-Clermont from 2018-20, a United Stats Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) program in Batavia, Ohio. He was a two-time team captain for head coach Steve Ellis, earning USCAA Academic All-America honors in 2019-20.

Kagan graduated magna cum laude from Cincinnati in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. He earned a master’s degree in Sports Administration from Cincinnati in 2019. He is working towards a master’s in mass communications at K-State.

Miguel Mateo Vojtova (Bethel College ‘24) [ full bio ]

Pronounced VOY-tova

Miguel Mateo Vojtova is in his first season as a graduate student manager in 2024-25 after recently finishing his college eligibility at Bethel College in Newton, Kan.

The native of Madrid, Spain played three seasons (2021-24) for head coach Jayson Artaz, helping lead the Threshers to an 63-33 (.656) overall record, including a 46-22 (.676) mark in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) play. He was part of teams that advanced to a pair of NAIA National Tournament appearances (2022, 2023), including a trip to the Round of 16 in 2021-22.

Vojtova played in 45 games in his Threshers career with a pair of starts, averaging 2.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 8.8 minutes per game. His best season came in 2023-24 when he played in 28 of 29 games with two starts, averaging 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.4 minutes per game. He scored in double figures in 3 games, including a career-high 13 points at Sterling on Feb. 25, 2024.

Vojtova earned his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Bethel College this past spring. He is working towards a master’s in counseling and student development at K-State.