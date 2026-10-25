Taking Home Tourism Trophies

The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau was honored with five marketing awards from the Travel Industry Association of Kansas (TIAK) during the 2026 Kansas Tourism Conference.

According to the organization, the annual TIAK Marketing Awards recognize creative and effective tourism marketing efforts across Kansas. Entries are evaluated by a panel of tourism and marketing experts, with awards presented in divisions based on annual marketing budgets. Abilene received five awards in the Medium Market division, representing organizations with annual marketing budgets between $30,001 and $150,000.

The awards recognize the CVB’s destination guide, new interstate billboards, weekly digital publication, Fox & Friends Main Street USA event and America Likes Abilene community awareness campaign.

“We’ve never received this many awards at one time, and to be recognized in all five categories for individual CVB projects makes it even more special,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the culmination of our work recognized. Each project represents a different approach to promoting Abilene, and each required creativity, planning and hard work.”

Five Award-Winning Projects

Visitor Guide: Abilene Destination Guide

Abilene’s new destination guide takes an innovative approach to showcasing the community’s two signature stories: President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the Chisholm Trail. The reversible publication features an Eisenhower cover on one side and a Chisholm Trail cover on the other, allowing tourism partners to display the story most relevant to their audiences. A soft-touch finish and raised Visit Abilene logo add distinctive design elements that encourage visitors to pick up, explore and keep the guide.

Print Material: New Visit Abilene Billboards

The CVB’s updated Interstate 70 billboard campaign highlights Abilene’s national awards and recognition to capture the attention of travelers. Featuring clear Visit Abilene branding and Exit 275 information, the 10 strategically placed billboards encourage motorists to leave the interstate and discover Abilene. The campaign demonstrates how creative design and recognizable accolades can maximize the impact of traditional outdoor advertising.

Digital/Online Media: Weekly Digital Publication

The CVB’s weekly Abilene Tourism Advocate e-newsletter keeps visitors, residents and tourism partners connected to Abilene through timely information about upcoming events, attractions, tourism developments and community accomplishments. Combining photography, storytelling and links to additional resources, the publication serves as a consistent communication tool that encourages visitation and keeps Abilene top of mind.

Event: Fox & Friends Main Street USA Series

The nationally televised Fox & Friends Main Street USA series brought Abilene into homes across the country in October 2025, showcasing the community’s history, attractions, hospitality and hometown pride. The broadcast, along with related social media coverage and community engagement, generated valuable national exposure and demonstrated how strategic partnerships and earned media opportunities can elevate a small-town destination.

Community Awareness: America Likes Abilene

Inspired by President Eisenhower’s iconic “I Like Ike” campaign and America’s 250th anniversary, America Likes Abilene is a year-long marketing campaign celebrating the people, places and experiences that connect Abilene to the American story. Through daily social media content, a dedicated website, advertising, newsletters and promotional materials, the campaign has reached audiences locally and nationally. During the first six months of 2026, Visit Abilene’s social media generated more than 1.53 million views.

Small Community, Big Recognition

The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau is a department of the City of Abilene, operating with 1.5 staff positions. The organization maintains an active destination marketing program that includes digital advertising, social media, publications, public relations, visitor services, event promotion and partnerships with tourism organizations.

“One of the things I love about tourism marketing is that creativity and strategy can make a tremendous difference, regardless of the size of your community,” Roller Weeks said. “We’re fortunate to represent a destination with incredible history, nationally recognized attractions and memorable visitor experiences. These awards recognize our marketing efforts, but the real reward is inspiring people to visit Abilene and discover what makes our community special.”