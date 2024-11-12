Swedes Wrap Up KCAC Cross Country Season

The Swedes Cross Country team concluded their season on Saturday at Leavenworth, KS for the final meet of the season, the KCAC Cross Country Championships. The championships were hosted by the University of St. Mary’s.

The conditions were muddy and slick which was a true running of pure cross country. With plenty of hills, this made for a challenging course. The Swedes stepped up and prevailed with some noteable highlights. The Swedes finished 7th in the team standings for the men and 12th on the women’s side. There were also 3 overall lifetime bests in those tough conditions.

The women were led by freshman Bella Arriola who ran her lifetime by nearly 20 seconds also good for a 56th place finish. Bethany had another very strong finish by Grace Van Wagner running her first 6k of her life good for 28:57.

On the men’s side, Christopher Yoder once again led the charge and finished one spot higher than last year’s championships. He ran 27:25 good for a 38th place. Another big performance, and also lifetime best, was freshman Brady Obley who finished as the 2nd runner from Bethany with a time of 28:20.

To see the full list of results, click here.

Lifetime Bests-3

Isabella Arriola- 27:09

Cheyenne Sawyer-33:58

Brady Obley- 28:20

Champions of Character – 2

Lydia Escalante

Head Coach Aaron Yoder: “Thank you to all the family and friends that came out and supported the Swedes throughout the year. This was a great group to coach. Thanks to Coach Mike for all the help and premiere coaching he gave! He also provided some old school jerseys along with some of our more recent jerseys. Great to see the history!”

Up Next…

The Swedes will have a mall break this week and then return to training for indoor track and field. Their first meet will be on Friday, December 13 at the University of Kearney – Nebraska.