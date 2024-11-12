Swedes Wrap Up KCAC Cross Country Season

The Swedes Cross Country team concluded their season on Saturday at Leavenworth, KS for the final meet of the season, the KCAC Cross Country Championships. The championships were hosted by the University of St. Mary’s.
The conditions were muddy and slick which was a true running of pure cross country. With plenty of hills, this made for a challenging course. The Swedes stepped up and prevailed with some noteable highlights. The Swedes finished 7th in the team standings for the men and 12th on the women’s side. There were also 3 overall lifetime bests in those tough conditions.
The women were led by freshman Bella Arriola who ran her lifetime by nearly 20 seconds also good for a 56th place finish. Bethany had another very strong finish by Grace Van Wagner running her first 6k of her life good for 28:57.
On the men’s side, Christopher Yoder once again led the charge and finished one spot higher than last year’s championships. He ran 27:25 good for a 38th place. Another big performance, and also lifetime best, was freshman Brady Obley who finished as the 2nd runner from Bethany with a time of 28:20.
