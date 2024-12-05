Swedes Surge to Secure Win over York 60-58

The Bethany College Swedes were on the road at York University, Wednesday, December 4th starting at 6pm. The Swedes are looking to break their winning drought with a win over the Panthers who are coming into the contest with a record of 2-4 also on a 3-game losing streak.

1st: The first quarter was marked with low scoring until halfway through the quarter when both teams started to find their rhythm. Bethany gained a slight advantage with a five-point lead over the Panthers, 11-6, with 2:48 left to play. The Swedes didn’t stop there, they extended that lead to eight just 10 seconds later, 14-6. But York would close the gap slightly and would finish the first quarter down by four, 16-12.

2nd: The Swedes would struggle to contain the Panthers at the end of the second quarter. Bethany maintained the lead until the final minute of the first half when York went on a run. The Panthers would go into halftime with a five-point lead, 27-32.

3rd: The Swedes went to work in the beginning of the third quarter to shift momentum back in their favor. York held on to their lead until Bethany tied it up at 40-40 with 2:22 on the clock. From there, the Swedes would go on to score three more points while holding the Panthers at 40. The score going into the fourth quarter was 43-40.

4th: Final quarter of the game proved to be more than entertaining with both teams hitting crucial shots and the momentum constantly shifting as the game would come down to a last second decision. The Panthers quickly took control back and were ahead by nine, 45-54, with 4:39 left to play. But the Swedes held on and found their footing shortly after and were within one possession of York, 53-56, with 1:33 left to play. Down by one with less than 18 seconds, 57-58, Celina Eisenhardt grabs a rebound that leads to Kylie Dunn making a last second layup with a shooting foul attached sending the Swedes home with a win. Final score, Swedes 60, Panthers 58.

Notable stats include, Jaden Newfarmer with 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 26 points, Emily Green with 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists, and Celina Eisenhardt with 12 points.

Up Next…

Bethany College will be on the road at Ottawa University, Saturday, December 7th starting at 1pm.