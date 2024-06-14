Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with financial card crimes. The crimes are this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

Police say on Thursday, June 6th at about 9:30 in the morning three males entered Rod’s Convenience store, 1339 N. 9th Street. One of them purchased over a $1000 worth of lottery tickets using a credit card. He stated the tickets were for his aunt. After the transaction went through, he attempted to purchase $900 worth lottery tickets for himself. He tried to use the same card but it was denied by the clerk due to the suspicious nature of the transaction.

One of the other males said he would purchase them and produced another credit card with the same name as listed on the first credit card, however this was also denied.

The males then went to Walmart, 2900 S. 9th in Salina and attempted to cash the lottery tickets. The tickets were suspended and could not be redeemed.

The subjects committed the same acts in both Abilene and Lindsborg.

The subjects were driving a white Hyundai Tucson which was a rental vehicle.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer G. Constantino, case 2024- 17338

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.