Suspected Scammers Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving two people who worked together to steal an elderly man’s financial card and then use it. It’s the latest Salina Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Saturday, July 7th, about 3:00 PM a 71 year old male was leaving the Salina Walmart store at 2900 S. 9th Street. He was approached by a male and female. The male had a $20 bill in his hand and told the victim he had dropped the bill. The victim indicated he had not dropped the bill and the male suspect told the victim to check his wallet. As the victim had his wallet out, the male and female suspect distracted the victim and were able to remove a credit card from his wallet without the victim’s knowledge.

The suspects then went to Sam’s Club at 2919 Market Place and purchased a ring valued at over $2,000. Another purchase was attempted at Sam’s Club, 3084 Maize Rd, in Wichita but the sale was denied.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic in their 40s with the male being approximately 6’1” possibly driving a gray SUV.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Off. M. Coletti, case 2024-20732.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.