Pavement Condition Assessment Underway

The City of Salina recently kicked off a project to inventory the condition of all streets maintained by the City. To accomplish this, the City retained the services of Roadway Asset Services, LLC (RAS) based out of Austin, TX.

According to the City, RAS operates a fleet of vehicles equipped with an array of precision instrumentation and data collection equipment. Specifically, the vans possess digital cameras that will collect imagery on all pavement. This imagery will be used to assess the pavement conditions and update the City’s pavement management program.

As part of the survey, RAS vehicles will travel all City-maintained streets. To ensure the highest quality data and imagery, collection activities will occur only during daylight hours.

Pavement condition surveys are completed in Salina about once every five years. The scheduled work described above is a part of the 2026 annual street maintenance program budget with a total fully funded project cost of $89,809.