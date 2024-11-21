Supporting Small Businesses With “Pink Friday”

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and businesses in Salina and Abilene are gearing up for a celebration of community and local commerce with the arrival of “Pink Friday” this coming on Friday, November 22nd.

Pink Friday is a nationwide movement dedicated to celebrating the small and local businesses that make local communities shine. Taking place on Friday, November 22nd, just one week before the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Pink Friday encourages all of us to invest in our local economy, support our neighbors, and discover what small businesses have to offer.

Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing.

The goal on November 22nd is to build hype around the best shop small event for retailers and to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities, whether online or brick and mortar.

Any small business can participate in Pink Friday.

Businesses throughout Downtown Salina and Abilene are participating in Pink Friday.