Superintendent Planning Another Coffee Chat

Salina USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline will host another Coffee Chat event.

According to the district, Salina community members are invited to a Coffee Chat with Superintendent Linn Exline on Wednesday, November 13 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the District Office. The interactive session will feature information about the USD 305 school budget along with time for questions and ideas from participants.

This Coffee Chat is the second of four taking place throughout this school year. Join your neighbors at this opportunity for connecting, learning and sharing with Superintendent Exline.

Mark your calendar now for Wednesday, November 13 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the District Office, 1511 Gypsum Avenue.