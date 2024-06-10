Sunshine and Swedes to Shine in Lindsborg

It will be another big celebration in “Little Sweden USA,” as hundreds gather this Saturday in Lindsborg to welcome in the summer season.

Swedish dancers, music, Swedish treats and Viking reenactors will all be on hand Saturday, June 15th to greet visitors from near and far.

Events begin in Riverside Park at 10am and take place throughout the day – closing with a free swim from 8:30pm to 10:30pm at the Lindsborg Pool.

The event ties back to the town’s Swedish roots and the holiday that marks the summer solstice, the hope for good crops and the joy of abundant sunshine.

Learn more here: https://www.midsummersfestival.com