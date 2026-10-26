Sunflower Struggling to Recover

An organization that provides adult day health services and supervised daytime care for older or disabled adults in Salina is urgently seeking community support following a devastating fire.

Sunflower Adult Day Services is struggling to recover following a devastating fire during the early morning hours of October 7.

According to the organization, the fire caused significant destruction to the building, forcing the immediate suspension of operations. Thankfully, no one was harmed and the one person in the building was able to evacuate safely.

Approximately 25% of the structure sustained severe damage, with extensive smoke and water damage impacting the remainder of the facility. The cause of the fire is still unknown and remains under investigation.

For more than 21 years, Sunflower Adult Day Services has provided supervision, meaningful activities, social connection, and supportive care for adults in the Salina area while offering respite and peace of mind for family caregivers. The loss of the facility has disrupted these essential services and left participants, caregivers, and employees facing significant uncertainty.

Board Committed to Continuing Mission

The organization’s Board of Directors are dedicated to continuing the mission, made a commitment to support staff and is actively pursuing options to continue services. They are asking the community for help in the following ways:

Temporary or Permanent Facility Opportunities

The organization is urgently seeking a temporary location where services can resume as quickly as possible, while also exploring long-term facility solutions. Community members, businesses, churches, and organizations with available space are encouraged to reach out.

Financial Donations

Once a new space is found, they expect to incur significant costs in modifying the space to meet the needs of participants, licensing the space in accordance with state and federal regulations, and replacing furniture and supplies our participants used on a daily basis. While the organization does not own the building, Sunflower Adult Day Services does have insurance. As they continue to navigate this process, they expect the reopening costs (along with operating costs during the period of program closure) to exceed insurance proceeds.

Accordingly, they are accepting donations to help with this recovery.

Donations may be made through:

GoFundMe Campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/…/help-support-sunflower-adult…

Bennington State Bank Recovery Fund: 2130 S Ohio St, Salina KS 200 S 9th St, Salina, KS 67401 104 W Washington St, Bennington, KS 67422

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/73VDACNBPFGZC

Community Connections and Resources

The organization also welcomes introductions to businesses, organizations, contractors, volunteers, and community partners who can assist with facilities, operations, equipment, supplies, or recovery planning.

A Message from Leadership

“Our greatest priority is restoring services for the individuals and families who rely on us every day,” said Lindsay Huenefeld, Director of Sunflower Adult Day Services. “While we have lost our building, we have not lost our mission. We remain committed to serving our participants and supporting their caregivers, and we are grateful for the incredible support already being shown by this community.”

Sunflower Adult Day Services is also deeply grateful for the years of support from the Salina Catholic Diocese, from whom the organization leases its building. While the future of the building remains uncertain, the organization’s focus remains on continuing its mission and supporting the participants, families, and community who depend on its services.

The Board of Directors remains committed to identifying a path forward and restoring services as quickly as possible. Community support during this critical time will play a vital role in helping preserve an important local resource that has served Salina-area families for more than two decades.