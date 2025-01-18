Sunflower Biennial to Highlight Young Artists

The 2025 Sunflower Biennial, an exhibition of young artists, debuts at the Salina Art Center later this month.

According to the organization, The Sunflower Biennial is a juried exhibition of visual art to recognize artists in Kansas ages 15-24 for dedication, achievement, and contribution to exchanges that reveal life.

Guided by the basic human experience of creativity, infused with personal drive and environmental connection, the artists a part of The Sunflower Biennial: LIMITLESS demonstrate the extraordinary ability to create individualized statements that connect to their internal observations. This exhibition is a contemporary perspective of works, created by young Kansas artists, that display limitless Imagination, Innovation and Insight.

The exhibition will be on display January 29th through March 9th.