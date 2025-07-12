Students Earn AgSkills and Competencies Certificates

Forty-three students from seven schools in Kansas have been awarded the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificate. High schools with students earning certificates include Buhler, Cheney, Ellsworth, Holton, Lyons, Mission Valley and Republic County.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, students have completed requirements in the areas of classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and FFA. They have demonstrated excellence in agricultural knowledge, career readiness, and leadership development. Students must also maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher in all school courses to earn the certification.

“Students earning the Ag Skills and Competencies Certificate have truly taken steps to set themselves apart from their peers. The certificate completers will be some of the most well-rounded high school students, not only in the agriculture discipline, but among Kansas graduates across all areas of the state in the class of 2025. The career skills, hands-on experiences and technical knowledge gained from their four years in agricultural education — these future leaders have put many tools in their toolbox that will serve them well for a lifetime,” said Jason Larison, the agricultural education teacher at Holton High School.

“As agriculture evolves with advancing technologies and practices, the demand for a skilled and knowledgeable workforce has never been greater,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, KDA marketing director. “These students represent the future of Kansas agriculture — equipped with the training, experience, and leadership qualities needed to thrive in a modern, competitive industry. We celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to the contributions they will make to our state’s agricultural success.”

For over 10 years, the certificate has been endorsed by industry organizations and employers. Applications for the Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificate are accepted each spring. To find more information, visit agriculture.ks.gov/AgEducation.

_ _ _