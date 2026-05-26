Stolen Car Recovered, Arrests Made

Police recovered a stolen Dodge Challenger over the weekend and made a couple of arrests.

According to Salina Police, on Sunday at about 3:30 in the afternoon a 55-year-old male reported his 2013 black Dodge Challenger stolen. He reported the vehicle stolen between 8 PM on Friday and 10 AM on Saturday from in front of their residence in the 700 block of north 2nd.

The vehicle was later located in the parking lot of the Airliner Motel at 781 N. Broadway.

On Monday at about 1 AM officers responded to the 700 block of Gypsum in reference subjects going through vehicles. Upon arrival in the area, officers located Dakota Cottrell, 19, of Delphos, KS, and Brycen Tyler, 19, of Salina. It was determined the two had entered a 2007 KIA Sorento. Missing from the Sorento was two vapes, and over $20 in cash. Located in the vehicle were items which did not belong to the owner of the KIA. It was also determined the subjects had entered a 2013 Ford Taurus in the same area.

While searching Cottrell, the key to the stolen Dodge Challenger was located on his person.

Both were booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to vehicle burglary and theft.