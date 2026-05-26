Semi Crashes Through Multiple Fences

A truck driver was hurt when he veered off Interstate 70 and crashed through multiple fences.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old James Turner from Stillwater, Oklahoma, was driving a Freightliner semi headed west on I 70. The semi left the roadway gradually, then traveled around 1,800 feet through multiple fences and stopped in a quasi-jackknife.

Turner suffered a suspected medical issue which caused him to leave the road. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 8:00 Monday morning along I 70 in Trego County at mile marker 135.8 westbound, or 0.4 miles east of K 147 Highway.