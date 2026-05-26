45 Years of Smoky Hill River Run

One of the most historic fun runs and endurance races in Kansas, the Smoky Hill River Run, will celebrate its 45th annual event this year in conjunction with the Smoky Hill River Festival, which is marking its 50 anniversary.

Organizers say last year the race set a participation record with 1,086 registered runners. They hope to surpass that milestone during this year’s event starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 13th, at Kenwood Park.

Events include a 1-mile run, 2-mile run/walk, 5-mile run and children’s races, offering opportunities for participants of all ages and fitness levels.

“The Smoky Hill River Run has become a cherished Salina tradition, and we are excited to continue it this year,” said Brandon Martinez, race director for the Smoky Hill River Run and

wellness manager at Salina Regional Health Center. “The race has really become like a reunion as community members and runners from across the state reunite with each other.”

The event features family-friendly activities including children’s races for ages 8 and younger, bounce houses, face painting and several vendors offering health information, tips and free

giveaways.

Richard Holmgren, a local balloon artist, will be creating a variety of different balloon animals for children.

Scouting America Troop #2 will present the colors during the starting ceremonies followed by country music recording artist Jaron Bell who will be performing the national anthem.

Sideline supporter entries, also known as couch potato registrations, are available for those unable to participate in the race but who wish to receive a Smoky Hill River Run t-shirt and support local families facing financial hardship whose newborns are receiving care in the Women and Infants Department at Salina Regional Health Center.

The Smoky Hill River Run, sponsored by Salina Regional Health Center, is one of seven races in the Run Salina Series, a community-wide initiative to promote running and healthy living. Participants who complete five of the seven races will receive an exclusive series T shirt.

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For more information or to register, visit www.srhc.com/riverrun or mail a completed entry form to Smoky Hill River Run, Attn: Brandon Martinez, P.O. Box 5080, Salina, KS 67402

5080.