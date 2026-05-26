PREP – NCKL Spring Week 11 Recap

The North Central Kansas League has reached the final week of the 2026 spring sports season and the NCKL had five baseball and softball teams reach this week’s Class 4A state tournaments, which began on Monday.

The NCKL entered state competition with a guarantee it’d have at least one softball team advance to the semifinals as the NCKL’s Chapman and Rock Creek were paired up in the opening round of the 4A softball tournament, which the Lady Mustangs won 4-1 to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.

Wamego also won its state-opening softball game against Santa Fe Trail and will also play in Wednesday’s semifinal round, in the other semifinal.

The NCKL had two baseball teams qualify for the 4A state tournament, but both Rock Creek and Concordia were eliminated in the opening round on Monday.

Rock Creek lost 7-6 against Topeka Hayden and Concordia saw its baseball season end when the Panthers lost 7-4 against Paola.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team lost 10-0 against Clearwater on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowgirls finished the season with a 5-20, 3-9 record. … The Cowboy baseball team lost 7-0 against Mulvane on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowboys finished the season with an 8-15, 2-10 record.

CHAPMAN

Softball – The Lady Irish softball team split with Wamego on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 3-1 and winning the 2nd game 14-7. The Lady Irish qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday when they defeated Ulysses 16-0 and Augusta 6-0 to win the sub-state tournament. The Lady Irish lost 4-1 against NCKL rival Rock Creek on Monday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Lady Irish finished the season with a 21-6, 10-2 record. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept 10-0, 10-5 by Wamego on Tuesday. The Irish lost 10-0 against Concordia on Tuesday in the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Irish finished the season with a 9-16, 2-10 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Concordia 20-0, 11-5 on Monday. The Lady Tigers went 1-1 on Tuesday in the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Pratt 10-3 and lost 3-1 against Andale 3-1. The Lady Tigers finished the season with an 11-13, 5-7 record. … The Tiger baseball team got swept 9-2, 9-3 by Concordia on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 6-2 against Rose Hill on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Tigers finished the season with a 13-11, 6-6 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 20-0, 11-5 by Clay Center on Monday. The Lady Panthers did not qualify for the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 3-17, 1-11 record. … The Panther baseball team swept Clay Center 9-2, 9-3 on Tuesday. The Panthers qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday when they defeated Chapman 10-0 and Lyons 7-6 in the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Panthers lost 7-4 against Paola on Monday in the Class 4A state tournament opening round. The Panthers finished the season with a 20-4, 10-1 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 10-0, 8-2 by Nemaha Central on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 11-2 against Hiawatha on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-15, 3-9 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 10-12, 5-7 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Wednesday as they won a Class 4A sub-state tournament with a 5-2 victory against Eudora in the opening game and a 1-0 victory against Topeka Hayden in the championship game. The Lady Mustangs defeated NCKL rival Chapman 4-1 on Monday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Lady Mustangs advance to the semifinals on Wednesday when they will play Fort Scott. … The Mustang baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday when they defeated El Dorado 2-0 and Louisburg 12-3 to win the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Mustangs lost 7-6 against Topeka Hayden on Monday in the state opener. The Mustangs finished the season with a 20-5, 9-2 record.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team split with Chapman on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 3-1 and losing the 2nd game 14-7. The Lady Raiders qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Wednesday when they won a sub-state tournament with a 10-1 victory against Labette County and a 9-1 victory against Paola. The Lady Raiders defeated Santa Fe Trail 5-1 on Monday in the opening round of the 4A state tournament. The Lady Raiders will play Andale on Wednesday in the semifinals. … The Red Raider baseball team swept Chapman 10-0, 10-5 on Tuesday. The Red Raiders went 1-1 on Wednesday in the Class 4A sub-state tournament as they defeated Baldwin 6-0 in the opening game and lost 9-2 against Bishop Miege in the championship game. The Raiders finished the season with a 16-8, 7-5 record.