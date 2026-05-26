Wildfire Disaster Assistance Available

As a reminder, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers cost-share and technical assistance following natural disasters, including those impacted by the recent wildfires.

The Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) provides payments for livestock cross-fences, boundary fences, cattle gates or wildlife exclusion fences on agricultural land. Producers should apply as soon as possible after the disaster occurs to ensure timely assistance. To get the most benefit from ECP, landowners should contact FSA before rebuilding fences to make sure program requirements are met. For fencing specifications, click here.

The Livestock Indemnity Program offers payments to producers for livestock injuries and deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by eligible loss conditions, including wildfires. Producers must file a notice of loss and an application for payment by March 1, 2027. Photographs, video or veterinary records are suggested to help verify losses.

The Emergency Livestock Assistance Program provides financial assistance for losses of feed and grazing resources. Producers must file a notice of loss and a payment application by March 1, 2027.

As with all FSA disaster programs, losses must be documented with verifiable records to receive assistance. Please contact your local FSA office for more information on these programs.