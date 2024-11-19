Stiefel Announce Two More Big Shows

Salina’s Stiefel Theatre has announced a couple of more big shows coming in the new year, including a country star and a comedian. Mark Chesnutt is coming in January, and Bill Bellamy is coming in February.

Mark Chesnutt is one of Country’s true musical treasures. Critics have hailed him as a classic Country singer of the first order and some of Country music’s most elite entertainers, from George Jones to George Strait, echo the sentiment. Mark Chesnutt’s stature is easily gauged. He has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top ten singles, four platinum albums and five gold records to his credit. He is coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Sunday, January 19th.

In less than two years of launching his stand-up career, Bill Bellamy earned a spot on HBO’s DEF COMEDY JAM where he notoriously coined the phrase “Booty Call.” The now famous late-night rendezvous moniker became the name for his first comedy special for Showtime; “Booty Call” and it was instantly one of the network’s top-rated specials. Bellamy became a staple on MTV in the 90’s as one of the first “VJs” on the network. He landed his own late night series, “The Bill Bellamy Show,” and has appeared in numerous other shows on television, and in movies.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday.