STEM-ulating Summer Camps Planned

This summer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Salina is hosting its first Summer STEM Camp.

According to the organization, from the science of sports to making your own boogers, incoming 3rd-8th grade students will have a STEM-ulating summer! Students from all schools are invited to enroll in this free afternoon summer

camp.

“What excites me most about this summer program is knowing I’ll get to see members turn curiosity into confidence as they explore, create, and discover their capabilities,” shared Heather Neuhofel- Tracy, Salina Site Director.

Weekly Themes

STEM Stations – Explore the world of STEM through youth-led and hands-on projects in robotics, coding, design, and more! This introduction to all things STEM requires no previous

experience and promises to set the pace for a summer of learning and fun.

experience and promises to set the pace for a summer of learning and fun. STEAM Pop – Join us for a week of reimagining pop culture moments as you learn the science and art that brought them to life. From magic wands, to lightsabers, to K-pop karaoke you can design, build, and create a variety of those popular moments.

Grossology – Things are going to get messy as we explore the weird science of gross. Make your own boogers, sculpt a masterpiece out of ABC gum, and learn about the art of eyeballs. This is your chance to laugh at farts for the sake of learning.

Science Gallery – Take the tools, knowledge, and data from the lab to the studio as you create masterpieces. Explore physical forces, chemical reactions, material sciences and more,

worthy of being framed.

worthy of being framed. Sports Lab – Jump, bounce, dive, and run into the science of sport and play as we explore how a basketball bounces, a javelin flies, and a gymnast spins. Test your knowledge, strength, and reflexes with no sports experience needed.

Gastronomy Academy – Step into a world of delicious discovery where culinary arts meet hands-on science. Young chefs will explore the science, skills, and art that turn simple ingredients into flavor experiences as we chop, mix, cook and plate edible science.

Beyond the Stars – Step into the future as we explore space, imagine new worlds, and learn the connection from science fiction to real tech. Use your imagination to create the next science fiction to real life invention with a blend of art and hands on science. Launch a rocket, control a robot, design a city on Mars, and more!

Built to Lead – Join us as we blend leadership skills with hands-on STEM exploration. Help lead teams through youth-led collaborative projects that solve real world problems. Practice your communication, critical thinking, and problem solving together.

“I’m most looking forward to bringing together young people from across the community,” said Neuhofel-Tracy, “watching them connect, collaborate, and build confidence together. The format of

this program lends itself to new opportunities for connection, learning, and fun with new friends every day.”

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Camp Overview