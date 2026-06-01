COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 20 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has reached the final week of the 2025-2026 athletic year, and the MIAA has one team left alive in the 2026 spring season.

The Central Missouri Mule baseball team is still alive in the 2026 NCAA II College World Series after going 1-1 in their first two games of the World Series this past week.

The Mules will look to keep their season, and national championship dreams, alive on Tuesday when they play Texas-Tyler for the 2nd time in the tournament.

Texas-Tyler defeated Central Missouri 8-3 on Friday in the opening round. The Mules remained alive in the tournament with a 23-9 victory against UIndy on Saturday, Texas-Tyler dropped into the loser’s bracket Sunday night when they lost 8-2 against West Chester.

Tuesday’s winner will face West Chester at 1:30 on Wednesday, needing two victories to advance to the best 2-out-of-3 championship series, which begins Friday, June 5.

The Missouri Southern softball team qualified for the NCAA II College World Series and won their opening round game, but the Lady Lions lost the next two games to see their season come to an end.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their baseball and softball campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 4-38, 3-31 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team finished the season with a 33-18, 14-10 record. … The Mule baseball team lost 8-3 against Texas-Tyler on Friday in the opening game of the 2026 College World Series. The Mules rebounded on Sunday and defeated UIndy 23-9 to remain alive in the tournament.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 43-18, 19-6 record. …The Bronco baseball team finished the season with a 23-27, 16-18 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team finished the season with a 31-17, 14-10 record. … The Hornet baseball team finished the season with a 33-16, 20-13 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season with a 17-28, 5-19 record. … The Tiger baseball team finished the season with a 16-31, 11-22 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team finished the season with a 11-41, 4-26 record. … The Jet baseball team finished the season with a 5-42, 3-31 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team opened the College World Series with a 5-3 victory against Glenville State on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 3-2 against McKendree in the 2nd round on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 6-3 against West Texas A&M on Saturday and got eliminated from the tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 54-10, 20-4 record. … The Lions finished the season with a 33-19, 26-10 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team finished the season with a 31-17, 11-13 record. … The Griffon baseball team finished the season with a 24-25, 16-17 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team finished the season with a 16-31, 5-17 record.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team finished the season with a 29-23, 12-12 record. … The Riverhawk baseball team finished the season with a 14-32, 10-25 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team finished the season with a 26-20, 12-12 record. … The Bearcats finished the season with a 33-17, 10-25 record.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team finished the season with a 46-11, 17-7 record … The Gorillas finished the season with a 45-11, 23-10 record.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcats finished the season with a 33-18, 14-10 record. … The Hillcats finished the season with a 45-10, 27-9 record.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team finished the season with a 33-19, 17-7 record. … The Ichabod baseball team finished the season with a 22-27, 27-9 record.