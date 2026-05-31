Free Summer Meals Begin Monday

By Todd Pittenger May 31, 2026

Salina USD 305’s free summer meal program begins this week, on Monday.  Children can gear up for summer days by starting with a free, nutritious breakfast, then return for lunch. 

According to the USD 305 along with the free meals there will be daily activities and free book giveaways.

The program runs June 1-30. It will be closed on June 19.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 through 18 with no registration, eligibility requirements or paperwork needed. Adults are welcome to attend and may purchase breakfast for $3.50 and lunch for $5.75.

Lunchtime activities begin at 12:15 p.m. and are provided by Salina Educators and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. Free book giveaways begin at 12:15 p.m. and are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.

Menus, the printable activity and giveaway schedule, printable flyers and additional information are available on the district website, www.usd305.com, by clicking on the Summer Food Program banner or by visiting the Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Breakfast will be served:

  • South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd.                          7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
  • Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave.                  7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
  • Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St.                              7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch will be served:

  • South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd.                          11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave.                  12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Ave.                    12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Heusner Elementary School, 1300 Norton St.                 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St.                                        12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.