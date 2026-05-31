Free Summer Meals Begin Monday

Salina USD 305’s free summer meal program begins this week, on Monday. Children can gear up for summer days by starting with a free, nutritious breakfast, then return for lunch.

According to the USD 305 along with the free meals there will be daily activities and free book giveaways.

The program runs June 1-30. It will be closed on June 19.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 through 18 with no registration, eligibility requirements or paperwork needed. Adults are welcome to attend and may purchase breakfast for $3.50 and lunch for $5.75.

Lunchtime activities begin at 12:15 p.m. and are provided by Salina Educators and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. Free book giveaways begin at 12:15 p.m. and are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.

Menus, the printable activity and giveaway schedule, printable flyers and additional information are available on the district website, www.usd305.com , by clicking on the Summer Food Program banner or by visiting the Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Breakfast will be served:

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch will be served: