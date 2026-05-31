Cool Cars, Cool Star Coming to Salina

She was one of the stars of iconic 1980s television series “Knight Rider”, and later this summer she will riding into Salina. Hollywood actress Rebecca Holden will be a part of the 2026 KKOA Leadsled Spectacular car show in July.

Rebecca Holden is an actress, singer, and entertainer best known for her role as computer whiz and mechanical engineer April Curtis in the second season of the 1980s television series “Knight Rider”. She appeared as a guest star in numerous classic 80s shows, including “Magnum, P.I.”, “The Love Boat”, “Three’s Company”, “Night Court”, and “General Hospital”.

The popular car show is scheduled for July 24– July 26 in Oakdale Park.

Thursday night, July 23rd, many of the cars from the show will cruise Santa Fe. The cruise, which begins at 7:30, is expected to last about an hour. It will start at Oakdale Park, travel west on Mulberry, then turn north on Santa Fe. The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route.

The car show will take over Oakdale Park Frida July 24th through Sunday July 26th. Last year, there were over 2,000 cars entered.

Friday night, July 24th, many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

Rebecca Holden will meet and greet fans during the car show on Friday, July 24th, and Saturday, July 25th, from 10:00 till 4:00. She will be signing autographs under the T-shirt Pavilion.

The 2026 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 24th – July 26, beginning at 9:00 each day.