State, Local Disasters Declared

By Todd Pittenger January 4, 2025

Saline County is one of many counties under a Blizzard Warning.

According to the County,  Gov. Laura Kelly made a (verbal) disaster proclamation for all counties in Kansas. Saline County Commission Chairman Joe Hay, Jr. has declared a state of local disaster for Saline County.
Extreme cold, dangerous road conditions, and possibly power outages are anticipated.

Some reminders:

  • Please reserve 911 for emergencies only.
  • Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
  • Drip faucets plumbed to the exterior walls of your home.
  • Check on your friends and neighbors.
  • Stay tuned to local news, your weather radio, or this page for updates.
  • In the event of power outages:
  • If you have an immediate medical need for power, contact your power company or safely head to the nearest hospital.
  • Keep your refrigerator door closed to prevent your food from spoiling.
  • Use alternative means to charge your phone like a car or external battery packs.
  • Use your battery-powered electronics only when necessary.
  • Do not leave candles burning unattended.
  • Use generators safely.
_ _ _
DS&O Outage Map – https://bit.ly/3xujHqs
Report DS&O Power Outage – 800.376.3533
Evergy Outage Map – https://bit.ly/3dkGBJQ
Report Evergy Power Outage – https://www.evergy.com/report-outage or call 888.544.4852.