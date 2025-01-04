State, Local Disasters Declared

Saline County is one of many counties under a Blizzard Warning.
According to the County, Gov. Laura Kelly made a (verbal) disaster proclamation for all counties in Kansas. Saline County Commission Chairman Joe Hay, Jr. has declared a state of local disaster for Saline County.
Extreme cold, dangerous road conditions, and possibly power outages are anticipated.
Some reminders:
- Please reserve 911 for emergencies only.
- Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
- Drip faucets plumbed to the exterior walls of your home.
- Check on your friends and neighbors.
- Stay tuned to local news, your weather radio, or this page for updates.
- In the event of power outages:
- If you have an immediate medical need for power, contact your power company or safely head to the nearest hospital.
- Keep your refrigerator door closed to prevent your food from spoiling.
- Use alternative means to charge your phone like a car or external battery packs.
- Use your battery-powered electronics only when necessary.
- Do not leave candles burning unattended.
- Use generators safely.
_ _ _
DS&O Outage Map – https://bit.ly/3xujHqs
Report DS&O Power Outage – 800.376.3533
Evergy Outage Map – https://bit.ly/3dkGBJQ
Report Evergy Power Outage – https://www.evergy.com/report-outage or call 888.544.4852.