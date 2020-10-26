Closings, Cancellations, Road, Weather Conditions

A mix of sleet and light to moderate snow this morning is impacting most of the area.

Wintry travel can be expected today through early tonight as snow, sleet and freezing rain affect much of central and eastern Kansas.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches can be expected with locally higher amounts possible. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch will be possible across southern Kansas.

Untreated bridges and overpasses will be especially prone to icy and slick spots.

—

Road, Weather, and Closings:

Kansas Road Conditions

Current Weather Conditions

Current Closings, Cancellations, Postponements