State Hosts Beef Genetics Trade Missions

The Kansas Department of Agriculture welcomed two beef genetics trade teams in Kansas in June.

According to the agency, the first team, from Argentina, embarked on a two-week tour of America’s heartland to explore beef cattle genetics suited for diverse environments in Argentina. During their stay in Kansas, the team visited Dalebanks Angus Ranch in Eureka, Tiffany Cattle Co., Inc. in Herington, and Mushrush Ranches in Strong City.

The second trade team was composed of representatives from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico, and was a collaborative effort with the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The diverse team brought varied cattle breed interests and backgrounds. Following a three-day ranch tour in Missouri, they spent another three days visiting agribusinesses and ranches across Kansas. Their itinerary included stops at ReproLogix in Fort Scott, Mushrush Ranches in Strong City, Sankey’s 6N Ranch in Council Grove, Ohlde Cattle Company in Palmer, and Booth Creek Wagyu in Manhattan. The team also engaged with representatives from Fink Beef Genetics, Woltemath Cattle, and KDA.

“I enjoyed seeing how these farms produce their cattle in great grass/water conditions and keep implementing technology, so they keep improving their quality and productivity,” said Jorge Erives, a third-generation rancher from Chihuahua, Mexico.

Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, international trade director at KDA, highlighted the significance of these inbound missions, stating, “Through these recent inbound trade missions, Kansans have had the opportunity to market purebred beef cattle and expand their global networks.”

Supporting all facets of agriculture is central to KDA’s mission, including facilitating opportunities for producers to market and sell beef genetics both domestically and internationally. These missions were made possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) with USDA Market Access Program funding.