State Conservation Commission Meeting Set

The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman St. in Wichita.

The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two appointed members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

The meeting is a regularly scheduled board meeting and is open to the public. For more information about the meeting or to request a copy of the agenda, please contact the KDA–DOC at [email protected] or by phone at 785-564-6620.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.