State Basketball Sites Selected for 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association has selected sites for the 2025 KSHSAA state basketball championships. All seven sites have hosted at least once previously.

After hosting the 1A Division I state championships last season, the Colby Event Center has been selected to host the 1A Division II state championships in 2025. The 2A tournaments will return to their traditional home at Bramlage Coliseum after a year’s hiatus.

The KSHSAA continues to have a strong relationship with Barton Community College who has hosted the 1A Division II Tournaments the last three years. Colby will be the fourth community to host the 1A Division II state championships since the class split into divisions in 2011. In 2019, Class 1A held a single tournament without divisions.

“The student-athletes, coaches, school communities and officials who participated in the 1A Division I tournament in Colby last year had a great experience,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said. “Colby was given a chance last year and hosted great championship tournaments. We know they will do the same in 2025. With two new hotels coming online before the 2025 tournaments, the experience for teams, families, fans and officials will be even better.”

Barton Community College couldn’t commit to hosting for a fourth year due to potential events on their campus the week of the state basketball tournaments.

“Trevor Rolfs and his team of Heather Panning, Todd Moore, Brooke Thompson, Brandon Smith, Kelsey Feist, Megan Besecker and more did a tremendous job hosting for us the past three years and we thank them for the outstanding job they did,” KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Kyle Doperalski said. “We appreciate their team and also understand the need for them to pass on a hosting opportunity in 2025.”

2025 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament hosts

6A: Wichita State University, Koch Arena

5A: Emporia Parks and Recreation, White Auditorium

4A: Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

3A: Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson Sports Arena

2A: Visit Manhattan, Bramlage Coliseum

1A DI: Dodge City High School and Dodge City Sports Commission, United Wireless Arena

1A DII: Colby Event Center, Colby