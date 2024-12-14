Star College Softball Player Visits Salina

A top college softball player originally from Topeka, visited a Salina car dealership to sign autographs, take pictures, and spark conversations with the youth.

Texas Tech University’s (TTU) Nijaree Canady, stopped by Long McArthur Ford on Saturday morning. Many local softball players and families lined up to get a chance to meet and leave with a poster signed by Canady.

Canady is a 2022 grad of Topeka High School where she committed to play softball at Stanford University as a pitcher. After her two-year tenure at Stanford, she transferred to Texas Tech this fall of 2024. Canady tells KSAL News that she loves her teammates and coaches at TTU.

“The chemistry with the team is great and we all get along with each other” said Canady. She said she decided to transfer to TTU because she wanted to not only pitch but get some time at the plate too.

Her game speaks for itself as she is a two-time Kansas Softball Gatorade Player of the Year (2021, 2022) where she was nationally ranked the #11 recruit in high school. She was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and an NFCA first team All-American all in 2024.

Canady gives an inspiring message for all young softball players wanting to pursue their dreams and goals in playing at a high level. “Do not give up. There will be days when it will get hard, but you just have to keep going and showing up” said Canady.

For a list of her accomplishments and Canady’s bio, go to https://texastech.com/sports/softball/roster/nijaree-canady/13336