Stamp Out Hunger Saturday

Salina letter carriers on Saturday will join in a nationwide effort to help “Stamp Out Hunger”.

This Saturday is the annual “Stamp Out Hunger ”Food Drive, a city-wide collection of non-perishable food held in partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the benefit of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

“The “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive brings together volunteers of all ages and households all across our community in the common goal: sharing food with neighbors in need,” said Executive Director, Karen Couch. “Each year this food drive collects around 20,000 lbs of food – which helps our pantry get ready for the busy summer months.”

Blue grocery bags with information about “Stamp Out Hunger” will make their way to nearly every mailbox in Salina in the days leading to the event. Food Bank and Post Office staff will be kicking off the event on Friday, May 8th with breakfast goodies and lunch at the Salina Post Office from 8am – 2:00pm. Everyone is welcome to drop by and pick up an extra blue bag or drop off their donations early.

Residents are encouraged to fill their blue bag with non-perishable food items – preferably new items. On Saturday May 9th, residents should place their filled bag by their mailbox in the morning. Volunteers from the Food Bank will help postal employees with collecting donations, while other volunteers stationed at the Post Office help off-load donations, weigh the product and sort it for transportation to the Food Bank. Then at the Food Bank, a team of staff and volunteers will work all day processing the donations.

“As household expenses like food costs continue to rise, more and more families will be looking for support from our pantry. Donations from“Stamp Out Hunger” help us stay stocked and ready to serve,” said Karen Couch.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the Food Bank’s website (www.salinafood.org) or call 785-827-7111 for more information.