Staff Preparing to Move Into Youth Campus

They cut the ribbon last week and hosted an open house. Now, staff are preparing to move into the new Central Kansas mental Health Center Youth Campus.

Located at 124 Iowa Ave, the community-based services for children and youth are available to children experiencing behavioral health challenges.

CKMHC purchased the building at 124 Iowa Avenue in 2024, with construction beginning in fall 2025. The renovation added approximately 2,700 square feet of space to better support the growing demand for youth services. The project doubled the number of group rooms and added specialized spaces for sensory therapy, play therapy, and wraparound services, while also providing flexible space for community- and school-based staff.

These services are meant to meet the individual needs of the children and youth who experience significant emotional or behavioral issues. Four dedicated group rooms were added to the new campus to offer groups every week and create specialized, age-appropriate spaces.

Central Kansas mental Health Center Director of Community Based Services tells KSAL News there will eventually be a staff of about 60 working out of the new Youth Campus Facility.

Youth services are one of CKMHC’s fastest-growing areas of care. Statewide data reflects what CKMHC is seeing locally—according to Mental Health America, approximately 20% of youth in Kansas experienced a major depressive episode in the past year. CKMHC continues to see increasing referrals, including among younger children who need early, developmentally appropriate intervention. In 2025, more than 1,700 youth received care through CKMHC. The growth of its youth programs and the new Youth Campus are a direct response to the needs of the communities it serves.

To learn more about the new Youth Campus, explore available programs, or get in touch with the team, visit https://www.ckmhc.org/