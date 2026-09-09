South Volleyball Sweeps Campus, Hutchinson at Home

Picture courtesy of Ray Kahmeyer

Salina South swept its home games Tuesday night with three-set victories over both Campus and Hutchinson.

The Cougars opened with a 25-17, 22-25, 26-24 win over Campus before defeating Hutchinson 24-26, 25-15, 26-24.

South was led offensively by juniors Delaney Harris and Elysse Wisker. Harris finishedwith 31 kills and Wisker was right behind her with 26 on the night.

Harris also accounted for 32 digs, followed by Wisker with 28 and senior Josie Rivera with 20. Rivera also contributed from the service line, finishing with a 98% serving percentage on 35 good serves and two aces.

Sophomore Mackenzie Goldsby had 8 blocks from the middle and fellow sophomore Paige Daily had 64 assists.

Elysse Wisker also added five aces to cap an impressive statistical night for the Cougars.

The Cougars return to action Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Southeast of Saline tournament.