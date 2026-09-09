Bill Graves Endorses Hamilton For Senate

Salina native, former Republican Governor, and former Kansas Secretary of State Bill Graves has endorsed democrat Adam Hamilton for U.S. Senate against the Republican candidate and incumbent, Dr. Roger Marshall.

Graves shared his full thoughts on why he is endorsing Adam Hamilton in and editorial in Wednesday’s Kansas City Star.

Graves wrote in part:

“The gridlock occurring in Washington is the result of both political parties refusing to stop the politicking and understand their public service role. Adam is willing to work with both sides of the aisle to find common ground.”

“My way might be viewed as ‘old school,’ but the current way of doing things isn’t working, and it’s driving our nation into the ditch. Adam provides a breath of fresh air, a new look at the old way of doing things that served us so well for many years. I believe he is a bet worth taking, and that is why I am supporting his candidacy.”

Graves was a member of the first graduating class of Salina Central High School in 1971. He graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1976, and then attended graduate school at the University of Kansas.

Graves is the longest-serving Republican governor in Kansas history, serving from 1995 to 2003.