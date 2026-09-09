Prison Inmate Found Dead

A Kansas prison inmate was found dead in his cell.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Eddie Holmes Jr., 67, died Tuesday. Holmes was found unresponsive in his cell.

Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Holmes was serving a 233-month sentence for one conviction of voluntary manslaughter in Shawnee County, Kansas.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is the state’s second-largest facility. It serves only adult males and has a capacity of 1,900 residents.