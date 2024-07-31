Spreading the “Love, Kansas” Message

A large group of people, including Kansas Lt. Governor David Toland, came and went from the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annex Wednesday evening.

They gathered to part of the kickoff event of the “Love, Kansas” effort. Many wrote personal messages on cards, which will be sent to a past Kansas residents they know who are now living out of state, inviting them to return home to live and work. Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President Renee Duxler told KSAL News she was very pleased with the turnout.

The “Love, Kansas” campaign is a talent attraction initiative of the Kansas Department of Commerce, and Salina is among 18 other communities throughout the state picked to participate. Toland, who is also the Secretary of the Kansas Department o Commerce, is one of the driving forces behind the program.

The launch party was a grassroots effort, allowing current residents to physically send invitations to family and friends who lived in Salina at some point but are now living out-of-state. Notecards with stamped envelopes will be provided. Before the evening ended, about 100 cards were prepared to send.

Duxler says those who want to participate still can.

This national marketing initiative is highlighting Kansas as an exceptional place to live, work and raise a family, with the special emphasis on “boomerangs” – individuals with previous ties to the state.

