Sports, Music a Mix for Success at KWU

Sports and music have always been part of the mix at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to KWU’s President Matt Thompson, it’s often the gateway for students to make their commitment to campus.

Dr. Thompson became KWU’s 19th President in 2013 and set two goals: build a new sports complex and increase enrollment to 1,000 students.

As campus improvements continued over the next decade the new $7.5 million dollar athletic facility opened in 2015, and enrollment continued to climb. By 2019 the university’s student population was sitting at 716. Fast forward to 2024 and the university is now boasting a 44% growth in Salina with 1,031 students.

President Thompson recently joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says the core values that students learn in class, on stage or on the athletic field is just what employers are looking for.

New and remodeled facilities have been on the rise with a new and improved Sam’s Chapel expected to be completed in October of this year. Other facilities and projects that are getting a new touch are:

DECA team lab

2nd floor of Memorial Library

Criminal justice labs

Dormitory furniture

Everett Morgan Strength Training Center

Parking spaces

Locker rooms

Dr. Thompson says there are a total of 19 projects that are either in the works or have been completed at the institution.