Spanish Born Artist Featured This Friday

Get ready because Salina is bringing the boom with a Spanish-born artist featured.

The Street Art Mural Festival Boom! Salina has been going on this week, and will be holding an event this Friday. Participating artists have been working in Salina this week, creating murals and also answering questions and hanging with the public. Co-organizer Tanner Colvin tells KSAL News, the goal of Boom! Salina is to beautify downtown with art, murals and color.

Artist, Lidia Cao will be featured in the event Friday. She brings her talents from Galicia, Spain and currently works as a freelance illustrator and mural artist. She describes her current project in Salina as a “new born” or “second born” meaning to come from the darkness and into the light.

Cao’s current project in Salina is a work-in-progress and she said it is expected to be done by Friday.

The event will be an artist panel and Meet & Greet at the Salina Art Center on Friday, October 4th @ 6:30 pm.