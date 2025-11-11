Soybean Farmers Encouraged to Enter Crop

The Kansas Soybean Association is calling all soybean farmers in Kansas to enter their competitive soybean crop into the Kansas Soybean Yield Contest. Also open for entries is the statewide Kansas Soybean Value Contest, which analyzes protein, oil and other soybean qualities. Strong participation across the state provides a snapshot of growing conditions in each region and allows friendly competition among peers.

“This contest allows farmers to showcase the practices that maximize yield on their farm,” says Dr. Sarah Lancaster, K-State Weed Extension Specialist and Association board member. “The ways farmers manage challenges to have successful crops in conditions they can’t control is always impactful to see.”

Agricultural sciences company FMC is stepping up this year, joining the Kansas Soybean Commission as a sponsor of the contests.

“This contest is a great opportunity for us to support KSA and we see the value it brings farmers,” says Brian Laverentz from FMC. “Raising top yielding soybeans is often a systems approach. Many of these farmers rely on FMC products to be effective in raising their crops and we want to show our appreciation for that. We love the comradery these contests bring and getting to recognize and honor farmers across the state.”

Yield contest districts are determined by region, tillage method and irrigation status, with a total of 18 districts in consideration. Farmers may enter multiple categories, but only one entry per field.

Eligible fields must consist of at least five contiguous acres as verified by the Farm Service Agency, GPS printout or manual measurement. A non-relative witness, either Kansas State Research and Extension personnel or a specified designee, must be present at harvest and should ensure that the combine grain hopper is empty prior to harvest. Official elevator-scale tickets with moisture percentage and foreign matter included must accompany entries to be considered.

The Kansas Soybean Commission sponsors a monetary prize for the top three finishers in each district, as well as an additional $1,000 for the overall dryland and irrigated winners and any who top the new 126.6 bushel-per-acre record, set last year by McClain Family Farms, LLC. Each district winner receives $300, second receives $200, and third receives $100.

Individuals looking to submit a value contest entry should send a 20-ounce sample, which is evaluated by Ag Processing, Inc., to determine the value. Monetary awards are also given to the three highest-value entries.

Farmers may enter both the yield and value contests. The top yield entry and top value entry, as well as one randomly drawn entry who enters both contests, will earn a trip to the 2026 Commodity Classic set for February 25-27 in San Antonio. All participants receive a T-shirt.

A full guide of contest rules and regulations, as well as the digital entry form, are available at kansassoybeans.org/contests. Questions may be directed to the Kansas Soybean office by phone at 877-KS-SOYBEAN (877-577-6923) or to local KSRE offices.