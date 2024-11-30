Southeast Shocker: Trojans Win State Title

The Southeast of Saline Trojan football team Friday night capped off a perfect season and won their second ever state championship with a thrilling comeback win in Hutchinson over Nemaha Central.

Southeast came out strong in the first half and led 20-7 at halftime. Nemaha came back in the second half to take a late 28-20 lead before magic happened for Southeast and the Trojans scored 16 points in the final 1:51 to win 36-28. The game winner came with just with 11 seconds left in the game on a 4th and long play.

After scoring a touchdown to pull with two points with just :57 left in the game, Southeast tied the game on a razzle-dazzle play with a reverse to Tucker Thaxton, who threw it to a wide Malachi Hopkins to tie the score.

On the ensuing kickoff Southeast kicked it short. The ball bounced at the 30. The Trojans recovered and were back in business with :56 left in the game. The with on 4th and 9 from the 29, Gannon Jacobson scrambled to hit and Tucker Thaxton with a pass. Thaxton did the rest, breaking tackles to get into the endzone for a 29-yard TD with 11 seconds left in the game.

The win brings home a second state championship for Southeast, with their first one coming in 2005.

_ _ _

Photo via Southeast of Salina