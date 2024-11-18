Southeast, Beloit, Tescott Still Alive in Playoffs

A couple of area high school football teams will be playing Friday night for a chance to advance to the state championship game. Southeast of Salina, Beloit, and Tescott are all still alive in post season play.

In Class 2A, After beating Hoisington Friday night 30-8, Southeast of Salina (11-0) will host Beloit (9-2) this Friday night. Beloit beat Garden Plain on the road 19-0. The two teams met earlier this year in week 3 of the regular season with Southeast coming out on top 32-6.

The Tescott Trojans defeated Peabody-Burns Friday night 26-13 to advance to the semifinals in Class 6 Player DI. Tescott (9-2) will be at undefeated Cunningham (10-0).