Railroad Track Crash Avoided

A driver and her passenger were able to safely escape when a train approached after their vehicle got stuck along railroad tracks.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old woman was driving a Ford Focus between the US 400 Highway and US 54 Highway junction. Near a stop sign she made a turn onto railroad tracks, thinking she was turning onto US 54 Highway. The car got stuck on the rocks next to the tracks.

An oncoming train crew saw the headlights and applied the brake. Both the driver and her passenger were able to get out of the vehicle safely. No one in the train was hurt as well.

The incident happened Tuesday night at 10:22 near 11th Ave between US 400 Highway and US 54 Highway in Kiowa County.