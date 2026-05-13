South Softball Ends Regular Season with Senior Day Split

Pictured- South seniors Brylee Moss (left) and Paityn Fritz.

GAME 1:

SOUTH 12

NEWTON 9

The Cougars could not have asked f0r a better start to their final regular season doubleheader on Wednesday against Newton.

Paityn Fritz got the start in the circle on Senior Day and faced the minimum in the 1st inning. South then scored eight runs in the bottom of the 1st with all nine Cougars coming to the plate. Maddy Werner, Marley Yost, Breckon Webb, Natalie Riffel, Lennon Haas and Brylee Moss all had run-scoring hits.

Newton’s starter Taylor Rose was only able to get two outs and gave way to Cammie Carbajal who finished the game in relief.

After collecting eight total hits in the 1st inning, South had already put together an impressive offensive game for most teams, but still had 18 more outs to get.

Fritz fought command issues throughout her four innings of work but ended with one of her cleaner lines of the season. She allowed one earned run on no hits and worked around three walks and a hit batter.

Ella Chamberlain entered in the 5th inning and gave Newton a different look. The Railers were pleased to see a new pitcher and quickly scored two runs on a base hit by Addi Zerger.

Things got too close for comfort in the 7th when Newton opened with four straight hits to get as close as 12-9. Chamberlain finally recorded the last out and gave way to the seniors who were honored in between games.

Brylee Moss enjoyed the best offensive season of her softball career with a career-high four home runs and batting average of .326.

Fritz and her program record 34 home runs include setting the single-season record for home runs in three straight seasons. She finished the 2026 regular season with 12 and has a career batting average of over .400.

GAME 2:

NEWTON 13

SOUTH 2

South’s pitching staff struggled to get outs as Newton got its revenge in a Game 2 blowout.

The railers plated 13 runs on 16 hits.

The Cougars tried three different pitchers but Ella Chamberlain, Nora Seay and Natalie Riffel each gave up crooked numbers.

Both teams entered the doubleheader with the same record and remained that way after a split.

At 12-14, South and Newton will await the release of 5A brackets on Saturday to learn regional opponents.